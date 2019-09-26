Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Nsukka Solidarity Movement for Change has commended Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his approach in tackling security matters in the state.

The group also said that the Governor’s equitable balance in the appointment of political office holders in the state has given everyone a sense of belonging, adding that Enugu state is now one of the most neatest state in Nigeria.

Mr. Okey Malachy the national president of the group disclosed this, yesterday, in Nsukka in a statement issued at the end of their general meeting.

According to him, “our members are satisfied for the even spread of appointments made so far by the Governor, this has given geo-political zone of the States a good sense of belonging.

“Enugu state can not lose its status of the most safest state in the country because the governor have taken a proactive measure to check and flush out criminals in the state.

“We salute his resolve to set up a forest guard and equipping the neighbourhood watch to make sure that all parts of the States is well secured, he said.

The group uploaded Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA) for living up to expectation in ensuring

that refuse wastes don’t litter streets in the three geopolitical zones of the state, mostly in Nsukaa zone, adding that before now refuse wastes created unhealthy environmental hazard and block up drainage systems. which results to uncontrollable erosion disaster in most urban cities and communities at large.

“Amaka Anajemba managing director of ESWAMA is hard working, dedicated and uptight in making sure that the state remained the most clean state in the country.

The group however called on Governor Ugwuanyi to consider the resolution of stakeholders in Nsukka Local Government on position sharing.

“Nsukka local government stakeholders meeting had earlier resolved on template on position sharing formula to local government development centres for those that has never taken any position to be given a slot in the present administration of the state” he said

The group noted Nsukka West Development Centre has been at the receiving ends without any elected local government council chairman while Nsukka central, East and West development centres has occupied the position up to three to five times since the creation of the state in 1992, appealing to the state governor Ugwuanyi to consider as matter of necessity appointing Nsukka West to positions to bridge the gap of marginalization from other development centres in the locality.

President of the group stated that nobody from the entire Nsukka senatorial zone has ever been appointed as the managing director of ESWAMA in the annals of history of the state, urging the governor to select a trusted and credible candidate for Nsukka local government council chairmanship position.