From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A social economic and non- governmental organisation committed to the advancement of the wellbeing of Ebonyians known as Ebonyi Ambassadors Movement (EBAM) has hailed the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi for approving and flagging-off of a 7-Day Youth Conference scheduled to hold in Ebonyi State.

The programme shall provide a platform for Ebonyi youths to discuss National issues affecting the youths of Ebonyi State and the Nation at large.

The National President of EBAM Mr. Timothy Nwachukwu and the National Publicity Secretary, of EBAM Comrade Prince Ejike Ominyi in a statement described conference as one of the good things help the youths to tap their talents.

The group said that youth Conference shall have thousands of Ebonyi Youths representing all sectors of life in attendance, engage on wealth creation, social safety net, employment, education, digital economy, sports develoment, creative industry, hospitality industry, security, ICT, and governance processes.

They described the proposed Youth conference as apt and needful which is coming at a time when Ebonyi and Nigerian youths are craving for an opportunity to unleash their God given potentials as well as contribute to the meaningful development of the state and Nation at Large.

The group called on Ebonyi Youths irrespective of political affiliation to maximize the opportunity that will be provided by the forthcoming National youth conference to chart a new course for the teeming Ebonyi youths and the nation at Large.