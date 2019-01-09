A group, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Support Group (BOSS-G), has launched a neighbourhood campaign to rally support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the inauguration of the campaign, President of the group, Mr. Abiola Falayajo, said the group was self-sponsored and that was not looking for personal gains but wanted Lagosians to benefit from the private sector and public service experience garnered over the years by the APC gubernatorial candidate.

In the words of Folayajo, “We are not expecting any personal reward because most of our members are living abroad.

“The Vice President, David Oluwaji and Director of Publicity, Mathew Onabote, live in London and so many others.

“What we are concerned with is that Lagosians should benefit from an enabling environment that will be provided by Sanwo-Olu after his emergence as Governor.

“We all grew up in Lagos especially, most of us here in Surulere and Lagos Island, and we know the pedigree of Sanwo-Olu.

“We know he has the experience having been commissioner twice and also served as a Special Adviser to the Governor.

“We want him to bring these experiences to transform Lagos State and take the State to the Next Level.

“We have been sending money to our people at home from abroad to offset various needs.

“So, if Sanwo–Olu becomes the governor and provides the enabling environment for the people we would be saved from such burden”.

On how the group intends to achieve its aims, Falayajo stated that, “Our strategy is that a member of our group should be able to reach at least 10 people in Lagos State and sell the manifesto of Sanwo-Olu to each of them.

“We want to reach all the local governments and by extension all the three senatorial districts with this message of hope from the APC candidate.

“We are going to embark on door to door campaign, which is essentially a neighbourhood campaign and with this Sanwo-Olu will record a landslide victory come March 2.”

Providing details of the group’s membership, he stated that, “Our members are drawn from all the ethnic groups living in Lagos.

“For instance our Director of Mobilisation is Rita Ighidalo and her deputy is Gabriel Igbokwe.

“While our Director of Social, Mrs. Abiola Azeez and General Secretary, Mr. Agboola and other members of the Executive cut across religious lines.

“We have all the ethnic groups living in Lagos as members and our sole aim is to sell Sanwo-Olu to the electorate.

With regards to funding, he stated that the Group is privately funded and does not enjoy any funding from either the State Government or the APC.

He continued, “We are not being funded by either the candidate, or the Government of Lagos State or APC.

“We are putting our personal resources to produce campaign flyers, Tee- Shirts and other campaign materials and we are not expecting personal rewards from any quarter”.

The Door-to-Door campaign is expected to run till the eve of the elections.