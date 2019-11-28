Fred Ezeh, Abuja

E-Soft Content Limited has launched a digital interactive learning software that contain curriculum for students of junior secondary schools.

The software has also received the endorsement of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), for use at basic education schools across Nigeria.

NERDC Executive Secretary, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, represented by the Director, Library and Informatics Centre, Dr Eleri Out-Eleri, launched the digital facility in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the application developed with StudyMate, was the evolution of educational materials from the traditional to electronic format, in a bid to harness the potential of ICT in education.

He said: “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has, obviously, redefined teaching and learning. The boundless nature of ICT has made it possible for teaching and learning to happen almost anywhere and anytime not minding distance and location.

“Creators of such educational resources like e-Soft Content Limited, are constantly exploring innovative ways of making teaching and learning more effective with easily accessible and affordable digital materials.”

He appreciated them for the innovation and encouraged them to consistently research and improve on technology for maximum impact.

The e-Soft Content Limited Convener, Thomas Ukuedojor, appealed to government to assist millions of pupils in public secondary schools to have access to the application to enhance their educational performance.

He said, “Our belief is that if our children can retain knowledge, then they can perform better. To pass examination, pupils don’t have to cram things. They just need to learn. The pupils now have an educational content where they can feel, touch and watch. This application will help them assimilate and perform better, academically and otherwise.”