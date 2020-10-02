A non-governmental organisation, Health Aid Development Initiative (HADI Nigeria), has launched the “Operation Make The Bed Available”, an initiative aimed at providing bed space in hospitals for the underprivileged in the society.

The initiative was launched at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Joshua Ajiboye, Coordinator of HADI Nigeria, said the NGO was established to focus and help Nigerians, particularly those who cannot afford basic health services.

He explained that HADI Nigeria is a crowdfunding NGO and will collaborate in order to build and get the trust of Nigerians to contribute towards noble causes.

“We have set up an NGO, which is duly registered. It is a crowdfunding NGO which we have started by ourselves and then Nigerians can come and join us. We intend to run the NGO in a way that we make it look simple for Nigerians to help people.

“For example, we say people that can give N200 monthly to help others. It is possible for us to get 200,000 Nigerians to donate N200 monthly. But it can only be done if we that are running the NGO are sincere and transparent with what we are doing,” Ajiboye said.

He said the NGO started with the provision of bed space initiative because of bed space scarcity in hospitals, especially for emergency patients.

Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, who was represented by Akintola Ibhafidon, LASUTH Director of Social Services, thanked HADI Nigeria for starting the initiative at the hospital.

Kanmi Da Silva, HADI Nigeria Chairman, said: “The intention is to continue this service. It is not a one-off thing. By the time more people get to know about this initiative, it will encourage more people to donate towards good causes in the society.”