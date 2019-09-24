Zika Bobby

Be Inspired Nigeria (BIN), a non-governmental organisation, will on September 28 launched a fund for the establishment of mobile soup kitchen in aid to put food on the table of many poor families. It comes up at the Golden Tulip Hotel Festac, Lagos

“We intend to roll out this initiative across other cities within the country over time,” BIN coordinator, Nneka Ezechukwu Okechukwu said.

She said owing to the worsening economic crisis and high rate of starvation in the country, it has become pertinent for the group to set up a mobile soup kitchen across the three major cities where BIN operates, namely Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

She said aside the launch, over 300 women from across the country would attend BIN’s first annual conference with notable speakers in attendance.

At a press conference in Lagos, Okechukwu said the group was established as a female only Facebook group in December 2016. “Since that time, membership of our group have grown to over 50,000 women across Nigeria. To foster more direct access to women in our various communities, we established smaller cells referred to as BIN Zones, within all communities where our members live. Presently, we have over 25 BIN Zones very active in various community development outreach programs,” she said.

She added: “Our programs ranged from supporting members with interest free loan for small scale businesses, provision of educational materials to public schools, provision of scholarships to best students in public schools visited, feeding of street children during Children’s day charity outreach, provision of free grants to widows and single mothers in the group, counseling and accommodating victims of domestic violence, providing free legal advice and representation to mothers whose children have been abused, among others. We do this because we believe that for Nigeria to be great, all hands must be on deck.”