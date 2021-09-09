From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Network for Empowerment in Rural Areas and Townships (NERAT), has inaugurated a one-month project to promote peace in rural communities of Plateau state.

Executive Director of the organisation, Dr. Vings Lomak, disclosed this in on Thursday in Jos during a press conference.

Lomak, who said the one-month project titled, “Plateau Peace Month” is aimed at returning the state to its original state of ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’.

The executive director, who decried the continued killings and wanton destruction of properties and farmlands, added that the project would further entrench togetherness, development and progress in the state.

He added that the project would sensitise the people of the state, particularly the younger generation on peaceful coexistence.

“Plateau used to be the darling of all people across the globe, given its unique features and hospitable nature of the people.

“But since after the 2001 crisis, the city of Jos and indeed the whole state had witnessed myriad of security challenges.

“So, this one month programme is structured in a way that we will reach out to critical stakeholders who have suffered various degrees of loses from the myriad of crisis that engulfed the state.

“Our aim is to sensitise the people, particularly the younger generation to change their mind sets toward promoting peace, if not the future will be bleak.

“The whole idea is to create a society that loves peace; a society that is peace itself,”he said.

He added that the project, which is self funded would also create awareness against the consumption of illicit drugs among youths in the state.

He also said the NGO would use communities in the state that have been living in peace as examples to preach harmony in others.

He explained that the desire of the group is to make Plateau another Rwanda in terms of promoting peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

