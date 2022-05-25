From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A group known as Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO) Wednesday launched an online platform to promote the rights, citizenship status and culture of Abuja original inhabitants.

The platform, Abuja OIPedia, an extensive cultural repository for the Original Inhabitants of Abuja where anybody can search and find diverse things about Abuja’s nine indigenous tribes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The platform was launched at a press briefing in Abuja addressed by Bitrus Lawrence Garki, Project/Programmes Director, AOIYEO.

He disclosed that the original inhabitants of Abuja have a very rich and intriguing culture, with a captivating history of migration, and economic and leadership strides. They have also experienced memorable breakthroughs and setbacks in their fight against marginalization and the injustices they have suffered since the relocation of the Nigerian capital city to Abuja in 1976.

According to him, the stories of Abuja original inhabitants “are increasingly garnering both local and international attention, which has created a need for a platform where it can all be found, not just for well-meaning parties who intend to intervene, but also for the preservation and posterity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“OIPedia platform will be open-source, meaning anybody can contribute to it, as long as their content is rich and credible, and we encourage us all to take advantage of the platform for research and educational purposes, and also to promote it as it translates to promoting our culture as well.”

Over the years, according to Garki, AOIYEO has undertaken a project to promote the rights of Abuja OIs, supported by the MacArthur Foundation through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The main objectives of the project, amongst others, are to address the challenges of FCT inhabitant communities, including legal recognition of their citizenship status (statelessness); amplify inhabitant community voices in key political decision-making processes through broad-based voter and civic education campaigns to enhance constitutional and electoral participation, accountability in governance processes, and address barriers to participation in key aspects of national life; enable existing Inhabitant efforts to revamp dying cultural values, treasures, and repositories.

“So far, and to our credit, AOIYEO has engaged the three of the six Area Councils in Abuja on OIs challenges and we are currently developing a charter of demands; we have also gone ahead to obtain signed commitments from political aspirants, elected and serving officials as well, to see to the implementation of the resolutions that would be contained in the Abuja OIs Charter of Demands.”

Attachments area