By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, women’s wing, Lagos State chapter, recently launched a skill acquisition centre in the state.

It also initiated the Opuruiche Dance – a special dance package with the aim of bringing unity, love and tolerance among not only the Igbo in Lagos, but in the diaspora too.

The special Igbo cultural dance step is to also showcase the rich culture of Ndigbo, as well as recognise and honour their illustrious sons and daughters who have done well in different fields.

Throwing more light on Opuruiche Dance, the woman leader of the Lagos State chapter of the group, Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, stated that the skill acquisition centre was to position the women in a way that would help them to train their children.

Dignitaries present at the launch include Ifeanyi Ubah, Godwin Ezeilo Obu Nanka of Nanka, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Iyaloja General of Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna and Prof. Virgy Onyene, among others.

Obiora stated that the projects became important because most of the women were jobless and idle.

On the possibility of a soft loan after the training, she appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to assist the women in facilitating the finance needed for them to become self-reliant.

Senior special assistant to Abia State governor, Kate Onyechere, commended Obiora for the development strides she has vigorously pursued since her assumption of office.

Onyene stated that: “The skill acquisition centre is a very noble initiative by the group. Entrepreneurship is where we are at the moment. And everybody must join the moving train due to the way Nigeria’s economy is going. If you can invest in a little skill like tying scarf, your fortunes could turn around.”

The Eze (Okosisi) Ndigbo of Ibeju-Lekki and chairman, Council of Ndi-Eze, Lagos State, Chris Offai, described the project as empowerment and creation of wealth that is capable of lifting many women and their dependants out of poverty.

