A community-based leadership and human development group, Enyikwonwa Organisation, yesterday, launched its agriculture value-chain project in Nwangele Local Government Area, Imo State.

Founder and initiator of the project, Chief Francis Obinna Chukwunyere, represented at the launch by the Director-General of the organisation, Dr. Myke Ozurumba, outlined the objectives of the initiative to include raising a generation of agricultural experts in palm fruit planation and production, leveraging the youthful and demographic strength of young people in rural communities in creating a vibrant agro-based rural economy, and contributing to Nigeria’s economic diversifications.

He said the organisation also sought to assist the state government in reducing unemployment among youths in rural areas and ensure that Nwangele and Imo State gained top positions among major producers and exporters of palm produce across the globe.

He said the essence of launching the project at the LGA secretariat was to intimate the council chairman about the initiative and to seek the support of the state government on its palm fruit agricultural value-chain co-operative project.

Chukwunyere called on government at all levels to revitalise economic activities in rural communities through agriculture.

Interim Management Committee Chairman of Nwangele Local Government Area, Cosmas Iwuagwu commended the founder, board of trustees and members of Enyikwonwa Organisation for embarking on the agricultural project for rural people.

He said he had not seen any organisation with such laudable projects since he assumed office adding that Enyikwonwa Organisation had the interest of rural people at heart.