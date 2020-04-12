Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In a bid to enhance continued education of the children during corona virus lockdown, Universal Learning Solutions, a UK-based organisation has launched the Nigerians Educate Everywhere at a Distance project (NEED).

According to Gary Foxcroft, CEO of Universal Learning Solutions, “the NEED project has been developed quickly as part of our response to the Covid-19 crisis.”

He said: “Universal Learning Solutions and UBEC deliver Africa’s largest and most effective English literacy programme in Nigeria – Jolly Phonics.

“This usually focuses on providing face to face training and support to Nigerian government school primary school teachers using this fun and effective English literacy method, which has been proven to dramatically raise Early Grade literacy levels in Nigeria and globally.

“Nigerian Jolly Phonics trainers recorded a 42 part radio show for the North and South of the country and a free Jolly Phonics Apps and Africa-based Story Reading Apps have been made available on a dedicated website – www.jollphonics.ng – where all the audio, video and App content can be accessed, he stated.