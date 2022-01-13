From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A civil society group, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative has condoled with Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on the death of his lovely wife, Hajia Zainab.

The CSO in statement signed by its Executive Director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said the death of Marwa’s wife has come at a time the former military governor of Lagos State was working tirelessly to rid our nation of illicit drugs.

The statement read:” Dear Gen. Marwa, please accept our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your dear wife, Hajia Zainab. May you and your beautiful family be able to find strength in this challenging period.

“We urge you to take solace in the understanding that death is inevitable and you have devotedly cared for her so long, and no one could have done better.

“Although the death of a loving mother is indeed a big and painful loss to bear, we also want you to know that we and the country at large appreciate your selfless service to our nation and how you are striving daily to save the lives of others.

“Even as we console you, sir, in 2021, no Nigerian public official could match your records and the outstanding performance of your agency, the NDLEA, which must have saved thousands of lives.

“You and your family are in our prayers right now, bearing in mind that Hajia Zainab was a mother per excellence with infectious personality and excellent charisma.” The statement added.