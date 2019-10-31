The Future Leadership Conference (FLC) has marked her annual leadership summit with a Random Acts of Kindness City Tour. The humanitarian tour envisioned to directly impact humanity and promote the acts of kindness among Nigerians visited Makoko Community, Yaba and Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Kirikiri with food and relief materials.

Over 53 volunteers particularly youths participated in the show of kindness which took place in Lagos on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th, October 2019.The adventurous local boats ride into Makoko afforded some participants first hand opportunity to get into the world of the less privileged. They summed their venture as a humbling experience.

Over 50 families were reached during the exercise at Makoko. The group gave food and non-edible items to these families. The next day, the group visited the female section of Kirikiri Maximum Prison and equally donated food and non-edible items to them. Prayer and counselling sessions were also offered.

According to the convener of FLC, Mr. Mark Idiahi, the exercise was a successful outing. He expressed his joy at them being the conduits for making these random but impressionable acts of kindness.

“Future Leadership Conference has had 5 editions. This year we decided to do a project that could directly impact on humanity and stimulate conversation on the need to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper.

“We felt fulfilled being an avenue of making life meaningful to our brothers and sisters at Makoko and Kirikiri Prison. The joy and excitements among the people at receiving our items almost moved us to tears. We hope to be doing this frequently with support from willing partners like you.

“The Spirit of Christmas, an annual charity outreach to prisons stated for December 25th and 26th is around the corner. It is a window of opportunity for citizens to show love to less privileged Nigerians,” he admonished.

The 2019 Future Leadership Conference Random Acts of Kindness City Tour was possible with the support of Dr. Ubong king, Ambassador Unyime-Ivy King, Earth Charity Foundation, New Dawn Fotography, TCC Worldwide and their volunteers.