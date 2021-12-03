Members of a socio-political group, Enugu State Equity and Integrity Assembly, have thrown their weight behind the existing zoning arrangement for the governorship position in Enugu State.

The group, made up of people of Enugu West senatorial zone, disclosed its stance in a communiqué read by the Coordinator, Gary Eneh, at the end of their meeting in Enugu, yesterday.

It said the zoning arrangement had helped to stabilise Enugu and reduce political tension, bitterness and rancour among political actors in the state.

The group said for peace and equity, the next governor of Enugu should come from Enugu East senatorial district, stressing that “Enugu West senatorial zone is not interested in the governorship position in 2023 as such moves would run contrary to the established zoning formula in the state,” the group said.

Members of the group unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the manner he has been promoting peace and unity as well as entrenching good governance in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges.

According to them, “the members of the association are in support of the established zoning formula in Enugu State.

“That the members are not oblivious of the fact that the next governor of the state should be from Enugu East senatorial zone for equity, fair-play, integrity and justice

“That the members passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ugwuanyi. These are our declarations.”

The group maintained that past and present political office holders in Enugu emerged from the zoning formula which guaranteed the existing peaceful and secure environment in the state.

