Samuel Bello, Abuja

A Non-governmental Organisation, AIDA Benjamin Foundation, has urged good-spirited Nigerians to render assistance to vulnerable Nigerians, particularly children having difficulties going to school.

Founder of the Foundation, Mrs Adaku Oseiza, made the call in Abuja while rehabilitating the toilets of one Government Secondary School in Peyi, located in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Oseiza explained that the gesture became imperative because the students needed to feel loved and get quality education.

She maintained that the school was also given learning materials such as books and white boards.

Oseiza further urged the school authority to put the materials to good use and cautioned the students to stay away from drugs and criminal activities.

