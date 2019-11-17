Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Worried by the spate of violence in Nigeria and indeed Africa, an international child’s group, African Child Royal Missionaries for Peace and Pacifism has called for peaceful and violence-free activities across Nigeria.

Inaugurating the group Saturday in Nsukka, the group said every Nigerian is a stakeholder in peace and tranquility of Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.

In the inaugural speech by the Secretary of the group, Pastor Jacob Agada, he explained that no meaningful development would take place in an atmosphere of violence, stressing that every Nigerian should embrace peace at all cost.

Pastor Agada, a senior officer of Nigeria Police Force in a speech entitled ‘Say no to violence in Africa’ explained that, “in a spirit of war and conquest, other forms of violent acts were formed which result to inter- tribal skirmishes. Herdsmen attacks, inter- tribal or intra-tribal and religious clashes have done great havoc in Africa. At the moment, we have herdsmen attacks. We also have insurgents like Al- Shabab, Boko Haram and other violent activities going on in African countries. We equally have separatist agitations such as Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Oduduwa Peoples Congress (OPC), Niger Delta militants and that of Cameroonian secessionist group in Ambazonia. In all these violent acts, there is heavy lost of lives and property.”