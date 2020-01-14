Vivian Onyebukwa

A group, La Penza Cloth for Less Privileged Initiative, recently hosted children from different orphanages in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, founder of the organisation, Brendan Nwaokike, said the event was to show love to the kids. He expressed gratitude to God for giving him the enablement to host the event.

Nwaokike said he was inspired by Mother Theresa, saying her actions and words had been his driving force.

“Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with love. The world would have been a perfect place to stay if only we can be our brother’s keeper at every point in time. Today, we are all gathered here to celebrate with our beloved children as they are our future leaders,” he noted.

Chairman of the board of trustee of the organisation, Jim Unah, noted that the event was the first time the group was bringing the children to a public place.

“It is a thing they will be happy about. A society that does not take care of the less privileged is not a healthy society. By extending, you are expanding the horizon. If you help to empower the less privileged, including the physically challenged, they will be able to empower others. If you support the physically challenged, the best in them will shine,” he said.

Unah, a professor of Philosophy at the University of Lagos, urged the group to organise such events nationwide for more people to be integrated into the initiative.

While giving his speech, Rev. Fr. Austine Okeke of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Lagos, explained the importance of giving in one’s life: “There is more blessing to give than to receive. That is what the organisation has done today. Share with someone who does not have. If you have been given today, extend love to others.”

La Penza Cloth for Less Privileged Initiative, as gathered, was established in 2012 and formally registered in 2019 by Brendan Chidera Nwaokike.

“Its vision is to contribute to a world where all indigent and less privileged children in shanties and orphanages have access to free, wearable clothes and vocational skills. It is equally committed to enhancing the quality of lifestyle of children and youths by supporting initiatives that improve and give access to free wearable clothes and skill acquisition,” the foundation noted.

At the end, well-tailored clothes and other items were distributed to the children to make them happy and enjoy the festive season. There was also a fashion show by Little King Kids. There were other performances by the children.