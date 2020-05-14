David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A group, Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE), South East zone, has given a 14-day ultimatum to South East governors to set up COVID-19 testing centres in their respective states that would allow for massive testing of their citizens.

The group, which issued the ultimatum, yesterday, in a statement, said if the governors remained adamant after the expiration of 14 days ultimatum, it would mobilise human rights members in the zone to protest what it described as the insensitivity and gross neglect of people’s health in line with the imperatives of the moment.

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of HURIDE, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, who spoke for the human rights group, said setting up of testing centres in each of the states in the zone had become necessary to determine the COVID-19 status of the citizens to avoid ‘mass death.