The Anambra Grassroots Movement (AGM) has collapsed its structures across the 21 local government areas, 326 wards and all polling units in the state into the Accord party candidate in the November 6 governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka Campaign Organisation.

The group said it would work assiduously for Dr. Maduka’s victory in the forthcoming polls.

President of the Movement, Sylvester Emeka Okafor, said they decided to work with Dr. Maduka because they had seen that building Anambra of her dream would be made possible through him.

He noted that Maduka’s positive antecedents, including the things he has done to uplift humanity and better Anambra State with his personal funds, would convince all that when entrusted with the leadership of the state, he would perform wonders.

Okafor promised that the group would go out to campaign for Maduka based on his track records in development of the state which he wants to replicate in the governance of the state by March next year, after he might have been sworn in as governor.

In his response, Maduka thanked the group for finding him worthy and believing in him to transform the state.

He, however, assured the group that he would not disappoint the people of Anambra if they elected him their next governor, insisting that he is the most qualified person among all the candidates.

