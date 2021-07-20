Ndigbo United Peoples Assembly (NUPA), has called on its members and all prospective voters to turn out in their numbers to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), in readiness for the Anambra Governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen after a ceremony organized by the leadership of the group, yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, national leader of the group, Prince Bartho Igwedibia called on all members of the Igbo Socio-cultural group to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to get themselves registered, and get their voter cards ready.

“This event is organized solely to tell our teeming members in all the 21 Local Government Areas and the 326 wards in the state, to turn out in their numbers to register and get their voter cards ready for the Anambra governorship election.

“This is also a wake-up call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they also register. Many people, who were not up to the voting age as at the time of the last exercise, should take advantage of the ongoing exercise to register and get their PVCs. All others, who have their names miss-spelt or who have lost theirs should also register to make them eligible to vote.

“Citizens will be denied the right of either voting or being voted for if people do not register and get their voter’s cards ready. Without the PVC, no eligible voter will cast his vote on the day of election, and without the voter casting his vote, he is indirectly saying that any candidate is his choice,” he said.

Igwedibia further warned that NUPA would not be happy with any of its members who does not get his PVC ahead of the governorship election as, according to him, such person would be denied the right of membership of the group.

