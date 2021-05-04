From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

Igbo cultural organization, Igbariam Heritage Group, has stated its move to change perception of the rest of the country towards Ndigbo image through promotion of Igbo arts and culture.despite the call for secession by some people in the South East.

The founder Ikechukwu Kabakwu, made this disclosure while briefing journalists in Abuja, said the group would embark on an aggressive campaign to change any negative image created by agitators about Ndigbo.

He said, “People don’t really know much about our culture; and so, they have a misunderstanding of who we are. These days, people only get to know about the activities of IPOB, MASSOB and other secessionists but we want to change all that through the promotion of Igbo cultural arts and entertainment.

“We want to show the world that there’s something very impressive about Ndigbo, and it’s not just because our people are hard working and industrious. We are also trying to identify with the culture and tradition of the people.”

Its Executive director, Samson Obiora, in his remarks disclosed that the campaign would be flagged off in Igbariam town, in Anambra state, in collaboration with leading Igbo artistes.

Obiora stated that the initiative would create jobs for local craftsmen and artists as well as provide an avenue for Igbo entertainers and content producers to reach a wider audience with positive messages.

“God has endowed the Igbo people with special qualities and a rich material culture that we must leverage to serve our country if we genuinely desire to see a united Nigeria. That’s why, we believe that engagement with culture can be a veritable tool for changing how the world perceives our people,” he added.