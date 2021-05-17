By Chukwudi Nweje

An Ilorin, Kwara State-based businessman, Mr Timothy Adeniji, has sent a save our souls (SOS) petition to Justice For All (JUFA), a Nigerian based non-governmental organisation (NGO) over an alleged threat to his life and that of his family.

Adeniji, who has gone into hiding, alleged that he has suffered unprecedented hardship from supposed in-law over the conversion of his wife, Mrs. Adeniji Motunrayo Balikis, who was born Muslim, to Christianity.

He further alleged that he was having problems with his in-laws over his refusal to subject his daughter to female genital mutilation (FGM), even as his wife was threatened by her family members over ownership of property left by her late parents.

President of JUFA, Ifeoluwa Omotinugbon, who confirmed receiving the SOS appeal, said Adeniji’s action was considered by his in-laws to be sacrilegious.

She said: “This action did not go down well with the immediate family members of his wife who are devout Muslims; they considered it a sacrilege to have lost their daughter to a arrival faith.

“When the situation became very terrible for them, the wife and the kids fled to Ireland to avoid being killed. The husband, Timothy, ran away for his dear life. Since then, Timothy has been hiding and moving from one place to another. “