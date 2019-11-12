A socio- political group under the auspices of One- on- One4GYB/ CEDO has rendered free medical treatment to no less than 3,000 Kogi indigenes in support of the re-election campaign of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

Co-ordinator of the group, Abdulmalik Momoh Jimoh, who disclosed this during a press briefing, in Lokoja on Monday, said the group discovered that many indigenes of the state needed medical attention.

He said the group embarked on the free medical treatment to complement government’s efforts in the health sector.

He said about 3226 patients, including 98 persons who underwent surgeries to correct ailments like goitre, urinary deformity, appendicitis among other were treated in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The group called on the electorate to come out on Saturday and vote for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Jimoh said members of the group raised N25 million for the medical outreach. He said the money was raised through free will contributions, while the office of the Commissioner of Health provided logistic assistance as well as approved the use government health facilities for the exercise.