An elite group, Umuahia Premier Club (UPC), has offered the recipe to develop Nigeria, especially, Abia State.

The group stated that the issue of development was not limited to provision and upgrading of infrastructure alone but equipping and developing human capacity to meet numerous challenges facing the society.

UPC, in a communiqué released after its expanded national executive committee meeting held in Lagos, offered the recipe and also implored all citizens to contribute their quota to the development of the nation The group, worried by the state of things in the Abia State, called on various stakeholders to work together in order to move the state forward and make it a pride of all Nigerians.

The communiqué was signed by the national president of the club, Nnanna Achiugo, and UPC national secretary, Emeka Nwosu.

UPC tasked its members to be agents of positive change and also be in the forefront of the vanguard for accountable governance in Abia State. The club regretted that Umuahia, which has produced eminent personalities, such as the first indigenous Commander of the Nigerian Army and Head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi; former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara; former Minister of Health post-civil war, Dr. J.O.J Okezie.

Others are Chief B.O.N Eluwa, first Secretary General of Igbo State Union, who served this country with distinction, have been in steady political and economic decline.

On agenda to complement government effort and developing Umuahia, the Abia State Capital, the club has set up a restructuring committee with the National Vice President of the club, Chuks Nwaononiwu, as the chairman, to propose how to go about the project.

The group at it expanded NEC has also resolved to go beyond the shore of the country by setting up diaspora branches, across the globe.