No fewer than 50 pupils at Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara on Wednesday received school uniforms and scholarship from `We Care Group,’ an NGO.

`We Care Group’, a community development youth group, is aimed at educating the younger ones for their future benefit.

Mr Suleiman Kayode, the group’s Chairman, said that the payment of fees for the primary school pupils was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility to the community.

Kayode said that offsetting the school fees was also to complement the efforts of parents, especially the less-privileged, toward improving education standard and performance of students.

“The NGO regard the pupils as potential representative, ambassador and leaders of the community in the nearest future,’’ the chairman said.

He said that the gesture would be a continuous exercise as benefactors would be sponsored till they complete their primary education.

Mr Lawrence Ajiboye, Social Mobilisation Officer, Ekiti Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), in his remarks, described the gesture as useful, timely and beneficial.

Also, Dr Ajiboye Mayun, Chairman, School Based Management Committee (SBMC) in the council, said he was optimistic that the donation would spur pupils to improve their academic performance.

Mayun described the gesture as “unprecedented in the history of the community”.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the donor and promised to reciprocate the gesture by excelling in their academic pursuit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation is targeted toward the less-privileged and cuts across five public primary schools in the council.

The affected schools are; Community LGEA, CAC primary school, St Brigid’s, SDA primary school and Ansaru Islam Primary Schools, all in Osi.

Ten pupils were selected as beneficiaries from each of the schools.

Other items distributed to the beneficiaries aside school uniforms and scholarship, were school sandals, mathematical sets and education instructional materials.(NAN)