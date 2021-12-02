From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said reconciliation and re-integration of repentant Boko Haram and communities affected by the decade-long insurgency remain pathway to sustainable peace in the troubled northeast region

CDD said this on Thursday on Maiduguri at a Dialogue with Boko Haram affected communities on reconciliation and re-integration of repentant Boko Haram members.

Senior researcher at the centre, Prof Mala Mustapha told Daily Sun in an interview at the sideline of the dialogue that people and communities affected by Boko Haram activities found it difficult to forgive. He said it was for this reason the dialogue was organised by the centre as part of it’s transitional justice progranne

“This dialogue is part of our transitional justice progranne being implemented for Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD),” he disclosed.

He said the programme aims at promoting dialogue among communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency by sensitising and promoting reconciliation and need to accept repentant insurgents.

He urged rhe community members to understand that some of the insurgents were forced or conscripted into the group.

“The dialogue also aim at fostering harmonious relationship between the security agencies that are involved in the counter-insurgency operation and members of affected co.munities,” he said.

He said the centre recommeded payment of compensation to affected persons in the transitional justice programme to dousd the tension created by the mass surrendering of Boko Haram and the trust gap between the security and the people.

He said the project was funded by the Open Society Initiative for Africa.

One of the participants, Imam Goni

urged people to accept any of the insurgents who truly repent. He said every religion preaches forgiveness.

The dialogue was attended by religious, traditional and community leaders as well as representatives of security agencies and Civilian JTF.

