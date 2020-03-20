Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A non-governmental group, Youth Empowerment Justice Initiative (YEJI) has said it would partner with seven hundred (700) legal practitioners to provide humanirian services to indigent women and children.

Its Director legal Services/Justice Committee coordinator, Florence Nwoko made this disclosure at the justice inauguration committee held in Abuja at the weekend.

Nwoko added that the group decided to focus on the youths seeing that they are the best category to invest more on for the continuity of the nation.

She said “We decided to take on the youths because they are future of the nation. They are really the people we should be investing on not the aged. The stratagics of this old sugar politicians must be handled. You can not extract what is happening to our youths today from the old politicians.

“Seven hundred thousand(700) legal practitioners are going to be working under this group with its head office in Abuja to eleminate the suffering of the indigent women and youths.By the time we visit correctional centres we will know why some of them are there and it will give us the background on where to start and called for audience from appropriate authority.

She therefore called for an all inclusive system of governance and that the youths that are in Nigeria should be given more respects and opportunity to contribute to the the national building.

The Board of Committee (BoT) Chairman Robert Opera said the group decided to go in to justice because of the high number of people awaiting trials for cases that would have been settled.”We are doing this because the justice system of this administration needs a change,a system where people are held up in the police stations and correctional centres without trials. These 700 lawyers will be mobilized effectively to visit different correctional centres in Nigeria and have an investigative relationship with those in charge and the victims to check those that ought not be there so that we can assist them legally.”