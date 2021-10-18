From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Movement for Peace and Development and Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, have initiated moves to promote and sustain peace and development in the country.

The development took place when members of the group paid a visit to the newly appointed Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Al-Hassan Zekariya.

In the entourage were National Convener of the group, Moses Momoh; Director of Publicity, Dabo Mustapha; Chief Oboh Okereke and Edo State Coordinator of the group, Jerome Eramho.

Mustapha, in a statement in Abuja, said during the visit, Momoh spoke on the appointment of the acting Rector, and how the school can partner with the movement to promote and sustain peace and development in Nigeria. He also emphasised on the role youths play in building and sustaining peace.

“At this juncture, we will be very excited to have you as part of our project as we take this opportunity to look forward to years of fruitful partnership with the school, cooperation and contribution to the success of this organisation in its onerous responsibilities and mandate to promote peace and development in the country,” Momoh said.

Zekariya expressed delight and joy on the visit and thanked God for his love, mercy and favour, saying his appointment remained an act of God.

He expressed his resolve and determination to take the polytechnic to higher heights, while also appealing for support, prayers and contributions in the form of ideas, advice, suggestions and recommendations.

