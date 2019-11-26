Brown Chimezie

In a bid to empower Nigerians through skill acquisition, Danakoko Skill Acquisition center, Agbara, Ogun State, recently partnered with resource persons from Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) to deliver a two- day six module training programme to participants who came from different parts of the State.

According to Tussy Afam-Obi, CEO Danakoko skill acquisition center, the event was organized to enable participants learn rudiments of business entrepreneurship, which would enable them to acquire Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan to grow their business. She said in order to ensure full benefit for participants, SMEDAN approved resource persons were bought in to deliver series of lectures on bookkeeping and other management courses to participants.

At the end of the two-day programme, form for CBN entrepreneurship loans and certificates were given to participants.

Some of them who spoke to Daily Sun explained that the two-day programme has opened exposed them to the rudiments of business practice, adding that with the training, they are ready to hit the ground running by applying what they have learnt to the day-to-day running of their businesses.

Also Speaking, Mr Dele Eniola, a training consultant explained that the programme was designed for people that are already in business. He said SMEDAN was concerned about frequent collapse of small scale businesses, hence the CBN in conjunction with SMEDAN came out with the training programme to train participants on how they can grow their business as well as acquire loans that could help boost their business. He said with the two-day training, participants are better prepared to face challenges that could hinder them from attaining their goals.