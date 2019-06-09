Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An advocacy group, Change Advocates of Nigeria, (CAN), has passed a vote of confidence on the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress led by its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for leading the party aright.

This is contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Osanieye Ikpomwonba and made available to newsmen in Benin.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the national working committee of the APC led by its national chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomhole and we also challenge them to be above board, ensuring equity, justice and reward to every single member of the party for posterity sake”, the statement said.

It warned those calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation to desist, saying that such moves will distract the party from focusing on how to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.