The Enyioma Ena Otutu Enyi and his group of friends of the Onarubi/Ojighirindu Age Grade of Abiriba, Abia State, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the community and as a post-COVID-19 intervention project to help parents and their wards in JSS 3 and SSS 3 in public schools, has refunded the WASSCE fees they had earlier paid.

The group also donated books and paid all outstanding fees for all students in the JSS 3 and SSS 3 classes, respectively.

President of the group, Akanu Okoro Obasi, addressing the gathering at the palace of the Enachioken of Abiriba, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV, said the initiative was to alleviate the sufferings of parents whose source of livelyhood had been affected by the pandemic. Obasi also enjoined the students to work very hard to emerge as the best graduating students from their schools and they would be offered scholarship by the group to further their education.

He commended the Enachioken-in-Council for their efforts in fostering peace and progress in the community and the local government chairman for his leadership.

The Enachioken of Abiriba, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV, thanked the members of the Enyioma Ena Otutu Enyi for their selfless service and urged other individuals and groups to emulate such initiatives for community development. He also prayed to God to bless, keep and prosper every member of Enyioma Ena Otutu Enyi.

The Ohafia LGA transition committee chairman, Prince Fred Idika Eke, admonished the group to be steadfast and assured them of the council’s readiness to partner with them in providing meaningful service to the community.

Director of socials of Enyioma Ena Otutu Enyi, Frank Ndukwo Edede, promised the community that the group would continue to support educational and social developmental projects in Abiriba

Dimgba Ejieke, representing Agboji Ward at the local government, also graced the occasion.