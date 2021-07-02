From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Lygel Youths and Leadership Initiatives, has lodged a petition against the Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, Professor Jummai Audi, over alleged violations of the commission’s Act and brazenly displaying arbitrariness.

Consequently, the petitioner has slammed a 30-day on him to address its grievances or face legal.

The petition dated 5th May, 2021 was addressed to the National Assembly through the Senate President, a copy which was also sent to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, SAN, Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matter, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and seven other stakeholders.

The NGO with bias for public accountability and pragmatic leadership stated in the petition that its action stemmed from its avowed advocacy to strengthen the Nigerian public institutions for accelerated and impactful development using the public interest approach.

Director, Legal and Compliance of the group, Olalekan Oladapo Esq who wrote on its behalf alleged that the Commission saddled with the huge responsibility is hamstrung from carrying out its functions efficiently as provided in Section 5 of the Act.

According to the allegation, the Chairman in asserting her position, further extended her power by usurping the responsibility of Secretary of the Commission as delegated by Section 11 of the same Act thereby taking over the accounting and auditing functions of the Secretary.

They alleged further that the Secretary and the other Commissioners had no knowledge and input in the 2020 and 2021 budgets proposed to and approved by the National Assembly.

Similarly, they also cited that (Prof. Audi) overturned the Board at will, alleging that She disregarded the board as constituted severally thereby jettisoning the Board’s quarterly meetings in line with Section 5 of the Act.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach out to the Nigerian Law Reform Chairman, Professor Audi to react was futile as she neither picked several calls put to her nor reply message sent to her MTN and Airtel number as at the time of filing this report.

