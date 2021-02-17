The Young Women Christain Association (YWCA) has identified gender-specific gaps in COVID-19 response by the Federal Government, particularly during the lockdown, as it affects women and the girl child. They made this known at a roundtable in Lagos on “Mental and pyscho-social issues and support for women/girl child.”

National general secretary, Otuodichinma Ijeoma Nweke, pointed out that the national response on COVID-19 was primarily centred on disease surveillance and prevention of infection transmission; which was an understandable approach. However, it missed the community response link that brings to bare the holistic approach to epidemic control.

The national general secretary maintained that the non- pharmaceutical measure introduced by the federal government to contain the spread of the COVID-19; like the total lock down were very critical for controlling the pandemic, but it posed gender disparity with associated increased risk in domestic violence, abuse and sexual exploitation, worst still the economic hardship for women especially vulnerable women who depend on daily income to have meals on their table.

According to her, the unfortunate situation invariably increased the inability of women to meet their needs and their family with subsequent increase in the incidence of domestic violence. The lockdown further restricted their movement therefore confined women and girls in abusive and unhealthy relationship.

Nweke highlighted a call for action to ameliorate the plights of women and the girl child, noting that the COVID-19 response task team must expand its diseases surveillance and prevention of infection transmission approach to a broader community engagement and response approach to allow all inclusive approach and integration of gender lens into the COVID-19 response.

She suggested, “the COVID-19 response must recognised the existing gender inequality with associated gender-based violence (GBV) and build a response approach that recognises women and girls as vulnerable population that needs additional support in term of access to accurate information, psycho-social and mental health support services.

“The ministry of health and gender focused NGOs must continue to advocate for the integration of GBV and mental health support services as core component of COVID-19 lockdown response and for future health emergencies.

“Help lines and call centers should be established by government agencies like the ministry of women affairs, ministry of youths, NGOS and human rights groups that will accept calls on a 24hours/7days basis from people especially women and girls that seek psycho- social and mental health support services.”

She added that the ministry of women affairs in collaboration with the ministry of health and civil society organizations should develop simple literacy materials that can empower young women and girls to access help with GBV- highlighting the resources within the state to navigate with GBV in situation of health emergencies.

“The ministry health and relevant agencies and stakeholders must intensify the implementation of differentiated service delivery model for the HIV and contraceptive services in COVID-19 response and future health emergencies.

“Social protection, palliative and personal protective equipment distribution must give priority to women and girls as front-line responders at the family and community level for COVID-19 and future health emergencies,” she urged.