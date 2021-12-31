By Bolaji Okunola

Igbo group, Imechi Afo, has pledged to continue to work towards the promotion of Igbo language and culture in the new year.

It stated this during its 2021 end of year party at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Anthony Village, Lagos.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Iyke Ezeh said: “All we aim at is to keep our language alive. We noticed that the language is dying and our culture is diminishing. This year, we will be going to schools and other places known for social gatherings to promote the language. It saddens my heart seeing an Igbo child finding it difficult communicating with his or her mother tongue. I believe we have what it takes to make this come to pass.”

Chairman of the organising committee, Obinna Nwosu said: “Our achievement in the past speaks volume on our future. We have started seeing this impact in the lives of our children. Our dream is to keep our language alive. We noticed that Igbo language is not well recognised as it use to be in the past and we plan that 2022 will see us redeeming it in an amazing way.”