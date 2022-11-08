From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A pro-democracy and civil rights group in Nigeria, the Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has vowed to support the Nigerian government in the fight against corruption, terrorism and economic sabotage.

The group, which recently reconstituted its Board of Trustees, said it is out to impact humanity with the ultimate goal of leaving a legacy behind for generations unborn.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Board Chairman, Barr Edward Omaga, assured that the persons appointed to oversee affairs of the various organs of GICN have the requisite training, pedigree and integrity to deliver purposeful service to Nigeria and humanity in general.

Omaga revealed that Evangelist Victor Uwajeh has now been appointed as the Chairman of the GICN Advisory Council for a five-year period.

“He will be working with Dr (Mrs) Lami Amodu who has also graciously accepted to be a Member of the council,“ he said.

Ene Jonathan, Akumabi Ojogbane, Uchenna Mojekwu and Barr Mary Ogwiji were appointed as Board Members. From the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Certificate and Status Report of the organization sighted, Barr John Ogbu Obor who served as Board Secretary before was removed and replaced with Uchenna Mojekwu. Also, Barr Tersagh Unande was removed as Board Member.