FROM: Joe Effiong, Uyo

Oro Indigenous Forum (OIF), a socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom has hailed president Buhari for appointing Mr Effiong Akwa as the interim administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In a statement signed by their Mr Enenyi Edidiong, President and Mr Harry Johnson, Secretary as made available to Daily Sun on Wednesday, the group while condemning agitation in some section of the Niger Delta region against the appointment, called on those agitators to desist from their antics, as they may inimical to the development big the zone.

The group observed that the agitations were diversionary and capable of derailing the genuine intention behind the forensic audit of the commission.

“We have read a series of publications on both print and social media platforms, from pressure groups and individuals, calling on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, to remove Barr Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) against his appointment by Mr President few months ago.”

“The Publications, of which was made without convincing emphasis on the reasons that should necessitate such extreme call, is obviously spurious, lame and speaks volume of the clandestine plans and schemes, mischievously birthed to further plunge the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into the hands of the people that will rip it apart”.

“Akwa, is an Oro son, qualified according to the extant laws that established the NDDC, and possesses the requisite educational qualifications with the experience to man the affairs of NDDC hence, the reason we are compelled to speak as Oro indigenes.

“The NDDC has been on the front burner of discuss, with negative headlines trailing the commission in time recent, rather than for people or groups to call on Mr President to ensure that the forensic audit is successful completed, they are mischievously challenging the discretion of Mr President who is vested with the power to appoint and fire – this alone is worrisome, hilarious and has exposed the canceled ulterior motives.

“Calling for Akwa’s sack after a careful and thorough scrutiny of his personal by Mr President, veers from the agitation that should be done by any pressure groups and individuals in the Niger Delta right now, when serious issues of concern is still in the offing.”

The group expressed confidence in the capacity and ability of the interim administrator to deliver on the mandate of his appointment, just as they voice out their support for the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio