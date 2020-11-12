The Abia chapter of Nigeria Prays on Wednesday held a special prayer session for greater peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was organised in conjunction with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Umuahia North Local Government Area and other churches.

The theme of the prayer was, “The power of God’s greatness in Nigeria”, with prayers offered for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

The group prayed for those in authority, the security agencies, youths, education and other sectors and asked God to restore the country’s glory.

In an exhortation, Igwe Uko, an apostle and Founding Pastor, Soul Hunters Mission Inc., Umuahia, warned Christians to desist from the habit of saying that “Nigeria is bad.”

He urged them to rather profer solutions to the country’s multifaceted problems by praying to God to heal the land.

Igwe, who took his Bible readings from Psalms 91:1-2 and Psalms 60:9-12, said that no one would be able to achieve greatness without being in a good relationship with God.

Rev. Chuks Alozie, the convener and Abia Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, said the programme became necessary because Nigeria was passing through a trying moment.

He said, “As a prayer group, ours is to offer sacrifice of prayer for God to solve the myriads of challenges and problems we are having as a nation.

“We are praying for the unity, progress, prosperity of Nigeria. We want Nigeria to progress as one entity, not a dismembered nation.”

Also, Rev. Ben Nwankwo, Chairman of PFN, said the prayer was necessary because “if we as men at the altar keet quiet, the evil going on in the land might sweep away the whole land and its people.

“There is need to gather as a people to cry to God for mercy. That is what we have done and we believe He has heard our cry,” Nwankwo said.

Other ministers of God in attendance at the solemn event included the host, Rev. Ugochukwu Ogarly of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Rev. Regina Emeghara of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Canaan Land Circuit, and many others. (NAN)