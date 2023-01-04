From Gyang Bere Jos

A Non Governmental Organisation, Jinkai Aid Initiative Interventions has built and donated a 2 bedroom flat apartment worth millions of naira to a 35-year-old widow, Rahab Zakwe who was Displaced by gunmen at Ancha in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Board Chairman of Jinkai Aid Initiative, Nigeria, Emmanuel Gye disclosed this on Wednesday shortly after handing over the apartment to the mother of four, who lost her husband during the bloody attack in Ancha village in 2017 that perished over 20 persons.

He explained that Mrs. Rehab, the beneficiary who was wallowing around the community with her children without a roof over her head was selected by the community leaders as the most affected victim of the attack to benefit form the house donation.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria and most part of West Africa has been convulsed in ethno-religious clashes over the past several years. It is is in response to this that Jinkai Initiative was started by Nigerian Canadians with the sole purpose of alleviating, the suffering and challenges of the communities.

“Our vision is to build economically viable and thriving communities, and we are focused currently on rebuilding houses for these communities.

“We have been Able to hand over the very first home that was built in Ancha village in Miango, Bassa local government area to a widow. The design was done by Nigerian architecture students who took part on a nationwide designs competition that was judge by an international panel of architects.”

He said further, “The beneficiary was selected by the entire community after identifying them as the most vulnerable. The widow was able to select the design she wanted,.and she was delighted to receive the keys to her new home.”

Gye expressed hope to extend the gesture to other affected Internally Displaced Persons in Plateau and Nigeria to relieve them of the current hardship, pains and agony inflicted on them by enemies of progress.