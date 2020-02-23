Okwe Obi, Abuja

Dindari Foundation has disclosed its plan to sponsor a bill on 35 per cent affirmative action to assist women to seek for political offices unhindered.

The Forum’s Executive Director, Ndi Kato, opined that the bill would put an end to sexual harassment as well as unwarranted disqualification of women during leadership selection process.

She maintained that women could lead the country to the Promised Land with array of impeccable characters within the women folk.

Kato, however, challenged the women to rise to the occasion by showing interest in various political offices regardless of the obstacles before them.

Her words: “People see market women or women at the grassroots as mobilisers; we do not see women as equals for participation. And that really affects the output at the end of the day.

“Women do not know that they can actually gather and demand from their leaders. That is gender inclusiveness. Basically, having town hall meetings, a platform used to invite their leaders to answer to them. Women do courtesy call, but not courtesy call to demand for a particular thing.”