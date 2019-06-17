Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A non-government organisation, Behind Bars Rights Foundation (BBRF), on Monday in Asaba staged a peaceful protest against the alleged defilement of a two-year girl, Goodnews (surname withheld) by a 52-year landlord, one Okwuosa.

The defilement reportedly happened at Nsukwa in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim’s father had left home on the fateful day in search of his daily bread leaving his daughter under the care of his 12-year old son, Sunday.

But the randy landlord, who is now in police custody, took advantage of the situation, as he purportedly sent Sunday on an errand to carry out his evil plan.

On his return from the errand, Sunday met the suspect with little Goodnews who was crying and bleeding from the private part.

Director General of BBRF, Harrison Gwamnishu who led the peaceful protest across major streets in Asaba, the state capital, alleged that when the matter was reported at the divisional police station, Nsukwa, the 12-year old Sunday was allegedly detained for five days.

In a petition to the state Commissioner of Police signed by Gwamnashu and the state director of the foundation, Ikechukwu Omenogor, the group alleged that the police tortured Sunday by hitting his leg with a baton.

The petition added that Goodnews was later taken back to the hospital where the doctor frowned at the shoddy investigation carried out by the police, adding that the situation led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the petitioners, parents of the victim have spent money traveling to Asaba without any sign of justice, hence, the protest for the police authorities to take action.

“Sir, we call on you to get fully involved in this case for proper investigation in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience,” the petition added.

Besides, Omenogor on his part, urged the state government to consider the payment of compensation to rape victims, noting that getting justice was no longer enough in view of the stigmatisation such victims face in the society.

Senior Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Funkekeme Solomon who received the protesters at the Government House, Asaba, promised to take the message to his principal for action.