Judex Okoro, Calabar

Niger Delta Activists Forum (NDAF) has given Cross River State Government a 30-day ultimatum to repair all the bad roads and pot holes in the state or face mass protest.

In the last one year, residents of the state have raised the alarm over the poor state of roads, especially within the metropolis, expressing worry at the increase of pot holes that have led to series of accidents on the streets just as it has some negative impacts on motorists with regard to maintenance.

The group, in a statement in Calabar by Paul Ajie and Ogar Emmanuel Oko, chairman and public relations officer respectively, decried a statement accredited to Governor Ben Ayade during a courtesy visit by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in which he was quoted as saying good roads give room for criminals to operate.

The group wondered why the governor made such statement when the state is noted for its green and clean environment with good and accessible roads as the driving force for tourism, adding that six months ago, he told the public that road construction and repairs were being delayed due to rain and would commence as soon as dry season begins.

Against this background, the group said: “NDAF hereby gives a 30-day ultimatum to the government of Cross River State to commence immediate reconstruction and palliative works on the enumerated roads and others not mentioned across the state immediately.

“These roads account for the numerous accidents that happen on daily basis resulting in loss of lives and property.

“After the ultimatum and if the government fails to do so, we shall commence a seven-day state wide protest across the 18 local government areas between February 28 and March 6, 2020. We shall mobilise across board, including the civil society groups, market women, political parties and other interest groups,” the group said.