From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A group under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has protested the demolition of shops in Woliwo Market in Onitsha, Anambra State by members of a task force believed to be working for the State government.

The group said the task force had on Wednesday stormed the Market and demolished the shops without notice.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

A statement by the President-General of the group, Mr Goodluck Ibem, said it was wrong for the government to displace traders from their source of daily bread, calling on the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano to urgently intervene.

It added that the development was more regrettable as it was coming less than three weeks after traders had defied insecurity to cast their votes for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo who was a candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“We are displeased over the demolition of Wolliwo markets along Port Harcourt road in Onitsha on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, by Anambra State Physical and Town Planning Authority (ASPTPA).

“This demolition has led to hardship to so many petty traders who depend on daily sales and income from the market to feed their families. It is a very wrong way to say ‘thank you’ to Ndi-Anambra for voting Prof. Charles Soludo in the last gubernatorial election in the State.”

“Despite the politically sponsored killings and destructions in the State by non-state actors aimed to intimidate Ndi Anambra from coming out to vote so that they manipulate the electoral process, Ndi-Anambra stood firmly behind their Governor Willie Obiano.

“It is even on record that a woman who is a trader rejected N5,000 given to her to vote against her conscience and preferred candidate.

“We call on the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano to intervene and save his people from more hardship as the ASPTPA has also promised to come back on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to demolish more markets,” the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .