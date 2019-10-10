Youths for Safer Environment (YES), a socio-cultural pressure group, has condemned the killing of some youths in Korokorosei, Southern Ijaw community, Bayelsa State, allegedly by operatives of Darlon Security and Guards Limited, a pipeline surveillance security outfit working for Agip Oil and Gas company.

The group lamented that the victims were murdered in cold blood, even without provocation, adding that it was clearly an act of wickedness and overzealousness by the guards to have fired live bullet at innocent and defenceless persons.

A statement by Fred Ilorifa, President of YSE, said: “The era of mindless killings of our youths is over,as we shall no longer accept or condone, prejudicial killings, under any guise in any of our communities.”

Ilorifa said the YSE is determined to ensure those behind the killings were brought to book, and not allowed to hold any leadership position in any Bayelsa community.

Father of one of the victims, Mr. Emiye Igbe, accused the security company of unwarranted attack on the mere suspicion that some persons had vandalised pipelines belonging to Agip Oil and Gas.

He alleged operatives of Darlon Security and Guards invaded his community, on September 5, and without any proper investigation started shooting sporadically and negligently.

Igbe said it was one of such stray bullets that killed his son, Bubeinimibofa Emiye Igbe, 25, father of three.

He demanded a N50 million compensation to enable him take care of the children of the deceased

Eric Ayawe is also protesting the killing of his brother, Ayawei Erelayefa. Hr deposed to an affidavit that detailed the accounts of how his brother was shot on the left rib by armed personnel.

Youths for safer Environment, has demanded the prosecution of all those involved in the perpetuation of the crime.

The group is also demanding a N40 million compensation for facilitate the setting up of a foundation in memory of the deceased persons.

YSE is a feeder group of Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the protest is a fallout out of a an affidavit deposed at the Magistrate Court, Bayelsa by youths alleging six persons were gruesomely murdered, at different times, by personnel of Darlon Security and Guards Limited.