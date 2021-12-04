From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Reaching the Unreached Refugees and Peace Initiative (RURPI), a Non Governmental Organization has provided free medical services for over a hundred vulnerable persons at Kpantinapo village in Yorro local government area of Taraba state.

The Director of the group Mr Theophilus Songo who flagged off the one day free medical outreach and distribution of eye glasses said that he was the initiative was to bridge the gap between the medical needs of the people and the available access to medical services.

Songo disclosed tthat through the self-funded initiative, the group has been able to provide medical interventions especially in the treatment eye related issues and distribution of eye glasses as well as dental issues to almost three thousand refugees and other vulnerable persons in the state.

“This initiative came to been because we discovered that people in this state are prone to a lot of challenges involving their sights and dentures. However, we also noticed a glaring disparity between the needs of the people and the available service. Also because of the internal crisis across the state and the influx of displaced persons from other insurgency ravaged states, most of the people can not even afford the medical bills.

“And so we decided to step in and see how we can help in our own little way. So far, we have been able to reach out to nearly three thousand persons. Today, we are here in Kpantinapo village because we have received the cry of the people who have heard of what we are doing in other areas.

“We are hoping to reach as much as two hundred persons today and if there is need, we may have to make arrangements and come on a later date. This is a self funded project and so it is not very easy. We hope that some day, we may get reasonable sponsorship so that we would broaden our scope and be able to reach out to even more people” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent said that they were overwhelmed by the humane gesture.

Sixty four years old Mr Danjuma Monsheri said that he has been battling with failing eyesight for several years now but could not afford the bills since his village was attacked by herdsmen and he lost his means of livelihood.

“I am very happy today that finally my eyes are been treated. I have been battling with this problem for over four years now, but I was afraid of going to the hospital because I don’t have the money. I lost everything some years ago when herdsmen destroyed my village. I pray that God will bless these people for me”.

Songo said that he will continue to do his best to provide sucour to the people and urged with means to partner and support the group so that even more vulnerable persons could be reached and helped.

