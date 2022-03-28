From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East Nigeria Presidency Movement has tasked all political parties, especially the APC and the PDP to field only candidates from the zone for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said it was reaching out to people from other zones to actualise the objective even as it appealed to political parties to appreciate the principles of power rotation and micro-zone their presidential tickets to the South East.

It said a president of South East extraction would guarantee growth and fairness for a strong and prosperous country.

National Coordinator of the group, Chief Japheth Anyanwu, who disclosed this over the weekend, at a press conference, in Enugu, said they were working with other similar interest groups in the zone to ensure that the South-East presents its best candidates for the job.

“South-East prefers national interest over regional interests and that is why we have supported Nigerians from other zones in the past. We are asking other geopolitical zones to give their support to the zone in 2023. The emergence of a new political order devoid of marginalisation, nepotism and social/political domination has become a salient thrust.

“Our duty is to reach out to all the political parties to appreciate the principles of power rotation and to micro-zone their tickets to the South East. If that is done, it will speak peace and equity in the country.”