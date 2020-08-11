Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Excellent Women International (EXWI), a non-governmental organisation, is pushing for deeper women involvement in politics, saying it would be a most excellent development if a woman emerges president of Nigeria in 2023.

National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Christabel Okoye, made the disclosure when it honoured the Minister of Women Affairs, Dr. Paulen Tallen and other women for their outstanding and excellent achievements in the course of their career.

Okoye said countless distinguished and accomplished Nigerian women abound in the country that could lead the country and help develop it.

She said a Nigerian female president would not only address the country’s socio-economic problems, but could also perform better than the previous male presidents.

“A woman, if voted into the position of President in this country will outperform her male counterparts, not even by 99 per cent, but 100 per cent. Give a woman the position and watch her for the next two years and see the wonders she will perform. Have you forgotten the performance of late Prof Dora Akunyili and Okonjo-Iweala?”

She said before nominating the minister for the award, the NGO had considered her contributions to the development of the country and her performances in various leadership positions where she had served. She said Mrs. Tallen remained a source of motivation to women who seek to participate in politics.