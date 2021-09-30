International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has announced that more than $1.1billion, 157 million trees and 60 million COVID-19 vaccines have been pledged by various governments, NGOs and private sector on the back of the organisation’s month-long countdown for G-20 to address the pandemic, hunger and climate challenges.

The group in a statement said its campaign saw 1.1 million actions and over 70 commitments to efforts to tackle poverty, climate change and COVID-19.

It said in Nigeria, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, announced it would be increasing its focus on gender and climate responsiveness in it’s budgeting and policymaking processes.

It also quoted Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as saying the state would commit to prioritising vaccine equity among its entire population.

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030.

On Saturday, September 25, it held a 24-hour global broadcast and streaming event with performances and speeches by artists and world leaders from Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney and more. While Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, performed at the New York event, renowned Afrobeat singer-songwriter, Femi Kuti performed in Lagos alongside his son, Made, as well as superstar acts by Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.