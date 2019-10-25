Daniel Kanu

Again, Environmental Rights Action (ERA) has called on Lagosians and all stakeholders to resist the completed plans by the Lagos State government to kick off its concealed water privatization agenda within few months, advising Governor, Sanwo-Olu to perish the idea.

ERA in collaboration with Our Water Our Right, a group coalition of over 50 civil society and rights organisations including Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), AUPCTRE, Corporate Accountability, Joint Action Front, PSI, African Women Wash Net among others, revealed this at an emergency press briefing in Lagos that information at its disposal points to the fact that the Governor Sanwo Olu-led government despite, Lagosians’ aversion to privatization/PPP in Lagos water sector had perfected the documents.

The group also expressed apprehension over the integrity of companies pencilled for the job, revealing that they all have questionable records.

Our Water Our Right coalition demanded a halt in PPP/Privatisation of Lagos water infrastructure to transnational corporations.

Also, they want increased budgetary allocation to the water sector, as well as institution of Water Trust Fund that will expand public financing of the water sector.

In a speech Comrade Philip Jakpor, the group’s Head Media and Campaigns made available to our correspondent, noted that despite denials from the Lagos government they were dead set on foisting the Public-Private Partnership model of water privatization on Lagos citizens.

Part of the speech reads: “On October 17, Global Water Intelligence Magazine-a high-value business information for the private water industry published updated details about the water privatization plans of the Lagos government which showed that despite the aversion of Lagos citizens, the Adiyan 11 and Igbonla privatizations are said to be imminent. This is in addition to other waterworks being rounded up for privatisation by the year 2022.

“The GWI reports that LWC hopes to reach financial closure on Igbonla by end of 2019. The project managers are a consortium of Brio Resources and Spanish corporation Acuamed.

“What we want is contained in the way forward document – Lagos Water Crisis: Alternative Roadmap for Water Sector – which was presented to the previous administration and represented to the current administration at the stakeholder dialogue. The solutions must be within the framework of broad public participation in developing plans to achieve universal access to clean water in Lagos.”