A group, Kwara Political Front (KPF), has raised the alarm over purported defection of over 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

It said the phantom defection to an association Third Force at a declaration in Ilorin, the state capital is to give a false of disaffection within the APC.

KPF condemned what it described as “allegations, accusations and falsehoods,” from some internally displaced politicians desperate to convince the former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki he remains a force in the state political circle.

KPF President, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammad, in a statement, tackled the so called Third Force for planning to stage a ‘fake’ defection ceremony of 20,000 members in coming days.

He claimed the KPF was in possession of a post- dated press statement against the back drop of the purported defection with the false claims of 20,000 APC members burning their membership cards during the supposed charade

Mohammad said the Third Force was taking advantage of the minor internecine controversy in their former party to stage the fake defection and create the erroneous impression that the APC was dead in Kwara State.

“We as dedicated Political Front members are not shocked by the wranglings in the camp of displaced politicians, especially with the retrieval of their “secretariat”, which has further divided their camp

“A house divided against itself cannot stand, we warn the group to desist from attributing their serial woes to APC and shun the underhand tactics of planning false defection as a canon folder for their fake popularity,” the KPF stated.