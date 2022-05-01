A socio-political group, Ogun Progressive Agenda (OPA), has raised the alarm over what it described as “a sinister and grand plot to continue and sustain the campaign of calumny against the Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, by enemies of progress in Ogun state who are pained by the developmental stride of the Governor.”

In a statement issued in Abeokuta by the Patron of the group, Alhaji Rasheed Sanusi, the group said it had uncovered “a plot by a notable politician, who lost out in the battle to install his stooge, got a bloody nose in the fight for the soul of the party and has refused to come to terms with the present realities.

“Now, the abrasive politician well known for rabble rousing has recruited many hirelings and hangers-on who are hiding behind some faceless groups and organisations to concoct and spin lies against the hard-working Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

“While we want to use this opportunity to alert members of the public and the good people of Ogun state about this grand plot, we equally want to urge them to take the lies, fake stories and propaganda with a pinch of salt.”